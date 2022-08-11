One of the stars of the England women's football team has made a special guest appearance on Hollyoaks - just days after lifting the Euro 2022 trophy.

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, who was part of the Lionesses squad that made history by beating Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on 31 July, played herself in a special scene which aired on the popular Channel 4 soap on Wednesday evening.

During the episode, Hemp left the villagers starstruck after she was was unveiled as the “guest coach” of the local football team.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Hemp joked that she could soon by adding an acting award to her ever-growing mantelpiece.

“When are the BAFTAs? Asking for a friend," she wrote.

The appearance marked the culmination of a whirlwind few days for Hemp who recently received a hero's welcome on her return to her hometown of North Walsham in Norfolk.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town centre to celebrate the 22-year-old's huge contribution at the Euros, while she also brought out the matchball for Norwich City's Championship clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Before her cameo on Hollyoaks, Hemp admitted that she was a huge fan of the show and starring in it was a "dream".

"I love Hollyoaks and never miss it so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram I then shared it on my story," she said.

"I can't tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone!

"It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they've both happened in the last few weeks."

