Fire crews are tackling a blaze on Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

They were called just after 3pm on Friday with smoke clearly visible in many parts of the city.

More than 25 firefighters were called to the scene from a number of different fire stations in Norfolk.

Firefighters can be seen trying to contain the blaze which is close to Gurney Road which links Norwich's inner and outer ring roads.

Fire crews tackle the blaze on Mousehold Heath Credit: ITV News Anglia

Gurney Road is currently closed with fire crews blocking the road.

Like many areas in the country at the moment Mousehold is tinder dry and firefighters have been appealing for several days for people to be careful because of the risk of fire.

Earlier on Friday, drought was declared in the East of England after the driest July for nearly 100 years.