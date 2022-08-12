A 25-year-old man has been jailed after admitting having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Jacob Bristow met the victim regularly after grooming her and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity and exchange inappropriate messages with him via her mobile phone, said Northamptonshire Police.

Bristow, previously of Rushden in the county, embarked on the inappropriate relationship in late 2020 when he was 24 and it came to light in January 2021.

When police arrested him and seized his phone they discovered indecent images and videos of the girl on it.

Bristow eventually pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

He was handed a prison sentence of four years and 10 months and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life at Northampton Crown Court.

Det Sgt Jen Jacobs said: “ I want to commend the young woman in this case for seeing it through to its conclusion this week. Her bravery and determination for justice has been inspiring.

“The sentence handed out will never make up for the harm caused to this young lady and her family but it provides a form of justice that will hopefully aid their recovery from this terrible ordeal."

