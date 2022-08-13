A farmer is giving away a field full of onions because damage caused by the heatwave means they cannot be harvested.

Although the onions are perfectly edible some of them have split in the extreme heat and so they cannot be sold or stored.

Farmer Tim Young estimates there are about 40 tonnes of onions lying in the field at Hockwold near Thetford in Norfolk and, rather than letting them rot, he is inviting people to go and help themselves.

In a video message Mr Young said: "The 40-degree heat got into the weakened plants and just made it so that they really are unharvestable."

He added "But we do have these two acres here which which is is actually full of really lovely onions."

Inviting people to come and take them, he said: "You'll see a sign on the on the road and park on the field.

"Be aware we are a working farm, so please take all practical steps to be visible and safe and keep any dogs on leads. But come and help yourself."

Mr Young said some of the onions had been affected by disease, meaning they could not be harvested, but pointed out in his video plenty of others that were ready to eat.

