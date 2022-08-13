Two men have been jailed for the "brutal" murder of a young father in Harlow.

Cristian Marin-Patru, 24, was found with stab wounds to his chin, back, and neck at a house in the Hides on 8 November 2021.

Jaden Drake, 25, and Igors Andersons, 19, were arrested 120 miles away in Bournemouth after going on the run.

Fingerprints belonging to Drake and Andersons were found on a number of items in one of the bedrooms of the house and forensic evidence also linked Drake to the scene through DNA.

Additional phone work also showed Drake and Andersons were at the house at the time of the attack.

DNA evidence linking them to the attack was found on Drake’s shoes and on a top discarded at the house where Andersons was arrested.

In June this year, the pair were convicted of Mr Marin-Patru's murder.

They were both jailed for life on Friday (12 August) at Chelmsford Crown Court, with Drake being told he will spend at least 20 years in prison and Andersons a minimum of 18 years.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Cristian’s death was a waste of life and a sad loss for his family and his young child.

“Jayden Drake and Igors Andersons planned and carried out a brutal attack, using extreme violence, to take Cristian’s life.

“They fled, not only the scene, but the whole county, travelling 120 miles in an attempt to evade capture.

“However, our teams work exceptionally hard to get justice for victims and their families, and Drake and Andersons were convicted as a result of the skill and commitment from a number of departments across Essex Police.

“They’ll now spend a significant amount of time behind bars and Essex is a safer place as a result. No sentence will ever bring Cristian back, but I hope this result will help his family move forward.”