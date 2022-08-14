Three kidneys have had their blood type altered by researchers looking at ways of helping transplant patients.

Scientists claim the discovery could increase the chances of someone finding a kidney transplant match, especially among minority groups who are less likely to find a match.

By changing kidney blood types to the universal O, Cambridge University researchers have found a way to let anyone take that kidney, rather than be restricted to A or B blood type kidneys.

The researchers used a normothermic perfusion machine - a device which connects with a human kidney to pass oxygenated blood through the organ to better preserve it for future use - to flush blood infused with an enzyme through the donor kidney.

The enzyme removed the blood type markers that line the blood vessels of the kidney, which led to the organ being converted to O type.

"By taking B type human kidneys and pumping the enzyme through the organ using our normothermic perfusion machine, we saw in a matter of just a few hours that we had converted a B type kidney into an O type.” said Serena MacMillan, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge.

She added "It's very exciting to think about how this could potentially impact so many lives."

Experts say that people from ethnic minority groups often wait a year longer for a transplant than white patients, and so the study could be particularly beneficial.

People from minority communities are more likely to have B type blood and with current low donation rates from these populations, there are not enough kidneys to go around.

Dr Aisling McMahon, executive director of research at Kidney Research UK said the research “is potentially game-changing."

Now the researchers need to see how the newly changed O type kidney will react to a patient's usual blood type in their normal blood supply.

The machine allows them to do this before testing in people, as they can take the kidneys which have been changed to the O type, and introduce different blood types to monitor how the kidney might react.

