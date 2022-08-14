Work has started on a wind farm which will produce enough power to supply around 1.3 million homes when it is completed.

East Anglia Three is the third large-scale offshore wind farm being built by Scottish Power Renewables off the coast of East Anglia and will produce 1,400MW of renewable electricity.

The three windfarms, costing £6.5bn, will produce a total of 3GW of power.

The government has set a target of producing 50GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030 and together the three wind farms will create around 7,000 jobs.

Roy Tonge, of Siemens Energy, Ross Ovens of SPR, Anwer Amara-Korba (Siemens Energy), and Nicola Lane (SPR). Credit: ScottishPower Renewables/CHPV

Ross Ovens, managing director of ScottishPower Renewables, said: "Net zero climate change ambitions, energy security and the rising cost of living all point to the need for speed in delivering a greener, more self-sufficient future.

"Starting construction on East Anglia Three takes us one step closer to that reality. It's a really exciting time for us and for the East of England."

The power from East Anglia Three will follow the same corridor as the current offshore windfarm, East Anglia One, so there will not be any need to create new cable trenches.

