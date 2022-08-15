A coroner is due to deliver her findings in the case of a man with a previous conviction for violence against a child, who then went on to murder his own baby daughter.

Kevin Eves, 39, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years, for killing eight-week-old Harper Denton in Bedfordshire.

He had caused baby Harper multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, before smothering her at their home in Nightingale Court, Wixams near Bedford in June 2018.

In 2006 Eves, who then used the surname Forbes, was jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting a two-year-old boy in his care, while he was living in Bournemouth.

Eves was released from prison in 2010 and met Harper's mother Cherinea Denton over the internet. He kept the details of his conviction from her.

The inquest into Harper's death will establish whether there were any state failures to protect her.

The senior coroner for Bedfordshire, Emma Whitting, said she will deliver her findings and conclusions on Tuesday.

