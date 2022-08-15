Play Brightcove video

Watch a video posted online by Nathan Bayle showing the fire near Holt in Norfolk

Footage shows fire tearing through a Norfolk nature reserve as crews battle to get it under control.

Emergency services were called on Monday at 12.03pm to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Salthouse Heath reserve near Kelling.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from some distance away.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue urged people to close their windows and keep the surrounding roads clear for emergency service vehicles.

Aerial pictures show the extent of the fire, which is covering a large area of the heath.

Ten pumps, a water carrier, misting units and a high volume pump were sent, said the fire service.

Aerial pictures of the Salthouse Heath fire shows a large area on fire. Credit: Brad Damms

People were urged to keep surrounding roads clear so emergency services could get the fire Credit: Nathan Bayle

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they have been very busy dealing with 124 incidents over the last three days. Many of those call-outs have been due to the dry conditions in fields and scrub land.

Elsewhere in the region, Essex Fire Service had to evacuate 20 homes and a church in East Tilbury on Sunday because of a field fire. Eight hectares of land was damaged and it took several hours to get under control.

Despite the promise of rain, fire services in East Anglia are continuing to ask members of the public to remain vigilant and have urged caution in the dry conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: