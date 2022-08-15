Police investigating the murder of a young mother are searching a medical centre.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex went missing on 22 July.

Officers found a body in Wat Tyler Park in Basildon eight days later, though formal identification is yet to take place.

Police are now searching Dipple Medical Centre in Pitsea as they continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

Essex Police said: "There will be a visible police presence in the area over today as specialist officers and staff carry out this work and we would ask that they are given the room to do this."

They added they would be trying to keep disruption to the medical centre "to a minimum".

Earlier this month, the park and nearby recycling centre were closed while officers carried out searches. Her family were informed about the discovery of the body.

Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive in Pitsea, has been charged with Ms Wright's murder and will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 23 September.

Two other people - a 27-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Basildon - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The man has since been released under investigation, and the woman on bail.

A Vauxhall Astra owned by Madison Wright who was last seen on 22 July. Credit: Essex Police

Ms Wright's car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, found four days after she went missing.

Police still want to speak to anyone who has information but has not yet come forward, in particular anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car between 8.30am on 22 July and Tuesday 26 July.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612. Information can also be reported online or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.