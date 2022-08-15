Two people have been arrested in Colchester after the death of a young child who was believed to be about a year old.

Emergency services were called to Geoff Seaden Close on Sunday morning, following concerns for the welfare of a child.

Police officers and the ambulance service arrived at the house shortly after 10.20am but were unable to resuscitate the child.

A man and a woman, who were not related to the child, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect.

The pair have been been released on bail.

In a statement Essex Police said: "An investigation will now take place into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and a post-mortem examination will take place.

"Specialist officers are supporting the child’s parents at this time," it added.

