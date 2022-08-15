Cameron Shepherd was described as having a "heart of gold". Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A father who died when his truck crashed with two HGVs has been described as having a “heart of pure gold.”

Cameron Shepherd, 28, died in the collision on the A47 at Kings Cliffe near Peterborough at 7.15am on Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Shepherd, of Wignals Gate in Holbeach in Lincolnshire, died at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

In a statement, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Cameron: a full-of-life motor enthusiast with a heart of pure gold.

“He touched so many people in all different ways. He enjoyed all aspects of life and had many interests which he shared with his friends. Nothing was too much trouble.

“His world was his son and his mum along with his fiancée and all his close family and friends.

“A gentle man who always told people 'I love you'. A funny, happy chappie who is going to be greatly missed by so many.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101, quoting incident 115 of 10 August.

