The family of a man who has been missing for five days say they are becoming increasingly worried for him.

Vasil Kuzenski, 26, was reported missing from his home in Arbury in Cambridge on Thursday but has not been seen since.

Police are now appealing for the public's help to find him.

Mr Kuzenski is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and trainers.

Det Insp Lindsay Harbour said: “Vasil’s disappearance is completely out of character and no one has seen or heard from him for five days.

“We have done a number of checks and searches but unfortunately so far have not been able to trace him.

"His family are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and we would urge anyone who thinks they have seen Vasil in the past few days to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 482 of 11 August.

