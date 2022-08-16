Police officers chased down a pig on the loose who was spotted "munching its way through gardens".

PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon said it was a "new experience" being called to deal with the porker who was happily trotting through gardens in the Southtown area of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk early on Saturday morning.

The unidentified roaming pig was causing a stir, chomping its way through foliage in people's gardens.

Inquiries at the scene suggested the pig was someone’s pet, but his owner has not been found.

The officers thought "it seemed a bit harsh to arrest the pig for criminal damage," so when they could not find its owner they took it to Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon with their new friend Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

In their social media post on Facebook, the pair joked they wanted to get the pig somewhere safe before "he turned to bacon in the heat".

They also said that they were aware of the irony of rescuing a pig adding: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, police / bacon joke, we know..."

News of their rescue of the hungry pig came as Essex Fire Service helped a wandering donkey in a sticky situation.

Tintin, the 27-year-old donkey, had to be pulled from a bog after a misadventure on Monday morning.

