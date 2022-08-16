A mother has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her six-month-old baby son who was killed in a car crash.

Harry Kiely died from injuries he suffered in a collision in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on 13 July.

He was taken to hospital after the crash, where he died.

Through police, his mother has released a tribute to Harry, in which she says that "life will never be the same again".

She writes: “My darling boy, you were taken far too soon. Anyone who knows you and knows me will know how much you meant to me, baby boy.

“Life will never be the same without you, mummy and all your family will forever have you in our hearts.

“I don’t understand how life can be so cruel, until we meet again my gorgeous little Haribo. Goodnight my boy."

Tributes, toys and flowers were left at the scene of the crash in Cherry Tree Avenue, Clacton. Credit: BPM Media

Essex Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Following Harry's death, flowers, toys and tributes were left at the scene.

Bunches of flowers, cards and handwritten messages built up as well as Tigger and Peppa Pig soft toys.

Local Tendring district councillors Chris Griffiths and Maurice Alexander wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you".

Another tribute read: "We love you, the heavens have a new angel".

A woman, unrelated to the baby, was arrested by police on suspicion of several driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving. She was released on bail until August.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any further information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact police on 101.

