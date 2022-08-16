A registered sex offender caught performing a sex act near a children's park told police he had his hands down his trousers because they were cold.

Gary Smith, 48, was seen near the park close to his home in Peterborough on 9 August last year, and arrested by police.

In interview he claimed he was stood outside because he was hot, but had his hand down his trousers because his hands were cold, said Cambridgeshire Police.

He had been made subject to sex offender notification requirements in December 2013, and has now been jailed for two years after admitting two counts of outraging public decency and one count of threatening words or behaviour.

The other public decency offence came on 16 May last year, when a man was walking along Henry Street, Peterborough, with his teenage daughter.

The man noticed Smith sat on a wall and became suspicious, so took his daughter and dog home before returning to the scene and seeing Smith with his hand down his trousers.

Three days later Smith got into an argument with a woman on Queen's Walk in the city after he smiled at one of her children.

She recognised him from a post on social media and knew him to be a registered sex offender. When Smith was confronted for smiling at the child, he became threatening.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, Smith, of Park Road in the city, was jailed for two years.

Det Sgt Andrew Lunn said: “Smith’s behaviour was disgraceful. I’d like to thank the members of the public who didn’t feel it was quite right and reported what had happened.

“We robustly manage registered sex offenders who are living in the community and take any further offences extremely seriously. We’re working hard to make Cambridgeshire a safer place for everyone – with child protection being one of our top priorities.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.

