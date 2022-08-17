Archie Battersbee's former school has revealed it is planning a tribute at the start of the new term in honour of the 12-year-old, who died earlier this month after a long legal battle over his life-support treatment.

The Southend youngster died on 6 August, while his classmates were on school holidays, having been in a coma in hospital since being found unconscious at home on 7 April.

The headteacher at Chase High School, Jamie Foster, wrote to parents following Archie's death to explain what measures the school would be taking to support pupils, reports the Southend Echo.

He said: “When the community return in September, we will have a room of remembrance and reflection, as well as a book of condolence available for pupils and staff to write any messages they may wish to do so.

“If your child would like to bring flowers or written tributes in the first week back, we will ensure they are delivered to the family.

“We will arrange a suitable celebration for Archie at the school in due course, in conjunction with the junior leadership team.”

The letter adds that the school's "thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time".

Archie had been a Year 7 pupil at the school in Prittlewell Chase in Southend before he was found unconscious at home.

His mother Hollie Dance believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

She and the rest of Archie's family fought a lengthy battle through the courts for him to be kept on life support and given time to recover, but doctors said his brain damage was too severe and that he was brain-stem dead.

The health trust treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital asked the High Court to make a judgement on his care, and a judge ruled that it was in his best interests for life-support treatment to be withdrawn.

Despite several appeals, including to the Court of Appeal, the United Nations, the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights, the original decision was upheld and Archie's treatment was withdrawn on 6 August.

An inquest which opened last week heard that he had died as a result of a "catastrophic" brain injury. A full hearing will be held on 7 February.

His parents, Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, have since called for an inquiry into the circumstances of his death, and how other similar cases are handled.

