A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a van crashed into a house before a fight involving several people armed with axes.

The incident happened on Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints, Norfolk, on Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene at around 8pm after reports that a Ford Transit-style van had crashed into a house.

There were then reports of an altercation involving a number of people, two of whom were believed to have had axes.

The van caught fire as it was being driven away, said witnesses.

On Wednesday, the scene remained cordoned off by police, and debris of roof tiles and broken glass was visible on the communal grassy area outside the home.

A fight involving people armed with axes broke out after a van crashed into a house in Norfolk. Credit: Chris Bishop/EDP

People living in the area described their shock at the violence which broke out in what is normally a peaceful, leafy estate.

One man and two women were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

The two women have since been discharged and the man remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police said those involved were known to each other and it is not believed there is a wider threat to the public.

A police cordon remains in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.

