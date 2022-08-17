The family of a man killed in a crash earlier this month have described him as "someone who lived and loved with his whole being".

Finnlay Lowe, 20, died in a collision on Princess Margaret Road in East Tilbury in Essex in the early hours of 3 August.

His family have released a tribute to him, saying he leaves them "with a lot of memories".

"We are devastated by the loss of our son, brother, grandson and nephew, Finnlay," they said.

"Finnlay lived and loved with his whole being.

"He was full of adventure, kindness and a friendliness that drew people to him, with a natural ability to make people smile.

“Finn loved being outside, whether he was learning new tricks at the skate park, teaching a youngster how to ride or running, which he did competitively with Thurrock Harriers.

“We have had shared with us a multitude of personal messages from people who he made a difference to and we will treasure each one, whether they made us laugh or cry. Every message made us proud of the man that he had become.

"He leaves us with lots of memories.”

