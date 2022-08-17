Two further arrests have been made in the murder investigation of a missing young mother.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon, in Essex, has not been seen since 22 July and her disappearance prompted a large-scale murder investigation.

Essex Police have since made five arrests.

Garry Bennett, 36 of Caister Drive, Pitsea has since been charged with murder in connection with the investigation and has been remanded into custody.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of assisting an offender. A 27-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both from Basildon, remain in custody.

On Saturday, 30 July, officers found a body at Wat Tyler Park but formal identification is yet to conclude.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes said: “This investigation has been heavily resourced by Essex and Kent Police, with our team working solidly to determine what has happened to Madison.

“This morning, a warrant was executed at a residential address in Basildon, and we arrested two men on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“The warrant was as a result of multiple enquiries we have carried out, since Madison was reported missing to us. We have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and carried out many house to house enquiries as part of this investigation.

“We will continue to investigate with strong momentum and we remain committed to securing justice for Madison and her family.”

On Monday, specialist officers searched Dipple Medical Centre in Pitsea.

A Vauxhall Astra owned by Madison Wright who was last seen on 22 July. Credit: Essex Police

Ms Wright's car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, found four days after she went missing.

Police still want to speak to anyone who has information but has not yet come forward, in particular anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car between 8.30am on 22 July and Tuesday 26 July.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612. Information can also be reported online or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

