Three dogs have been rescued in Essex after a fire broke out at a kennels in Ardleigh, near Colchester.

The fire service was called at 5.44pm on Tuesday to the kennel that was "75% alight" when crews arrived.

Four other dogs had been rescued, but another three were still trapped.

Crews saved the three dogs and managed to quickly stop the fire spreading to the rest of the property.

Five crews including three from Colchester with an Aerial Ladder Platform, one from Wivenhoe an another from Clacton worked to put the fire out by 7.54pm.

They used a nearby lake to help support the water supply.

Crews from Colchester, Wivenhoe and Clacton were called to the fire. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Station Manager, Quentin Sage said: "Our crews have done brilliantly here to get on top of the fire quickly, and of course rescue the three dogs who were still trapped in the building when we arrived.

"Fortunately, none of the seven dogs involved were harmed - and this fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property."

The fire was out by 8pm and was not being treated as suspicious.

