Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to after a teenager was sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

A 16-year-old was walking on London Road towards Hempsted in Peterborough just after 2.30pm on 9 August.

The teenager was sexually assaulted and Cambridgeshire Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police.

Call 101 or use their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/57345/22.

