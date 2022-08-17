A former police inspector has been jailed after admitting online child sex offences which were revealed by an undercover investigation.

John Nichols - a former inspector for Bedfordshire Police - pleaded guilty on 27 July at Westminster Magistrates' Court to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and making an indecent photograph of a child.

On Wednesday Nichols, 51, of Bedford, was jailed for 30 months for the first charge and four months to be served concurrently for the photograph offence.

Nichols will also be made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

They were discovered following a covert online investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service.

Asst Ch Con Sharn Basra said: “As a senior leader in policing, nothing could disappoint me more than the thought of an officer, whose very role is to protect the vulnerable, committing such vile offences.

"For this I can only apologise and assure all our communities that the police service is fully committed to investigating and bringing to justice those who commit crime, whoever they may be."

Bedfordshire Police said Nichols was immediately removed from all duties as soon as the allegations came to light and then retired from the force prior to his first hearing.

The force said it would be taking internal misconduct proceedings against him.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know