Shock as pregnant woman finds knife in Subway sandwich

A pregnant woman has shared her shock after she unwrapped food she had delivered to find a knife inside.

Nerice Moyse unwrapped the sandwich to find an addition she hadn't ordered, a large knife packaged alongside her tuna sub.

The 21-year-old told the Great Yarmouth Mercury, she understood that everyone can have an off day but the situation was potentially dangerous.

She said: "I understand everyone has an off day, but you have to be incredibly careful when you work in an environment like that.

"I was with my partner and we got hungry. I am currently pregnant and always getting cravings so my partner went on his phone and ordered a Subway."

The Lowestoft woman added: "I just opened it up and was like 'hang on, what?' We both sat there in shock. My partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked 'have you lost one of your yellow knives. And he was like 'Wait. Are you being serious, like actually?'

"There was no apology. I still have the knife here."

She also said she was glad that the knife had been delivered to her, rather than a young child or teenager.

In a statement, Subway said: "The health and safety of all guests is of paramount importance to us, and all Franchise Owners are expected to maintain high food safety standards and always serve products to guests’ satisfaction.

"Since the incident was brought to our attention, we have investigated this thoroughly and the team apologised to the customer immediately once informed."

"Since then, the franchisee has reached out to the customer again to resolve the issue."