Failings by the state contributed to the death of an eight-week-old girl who was murdered by her father, a coroner has found.

Baby Harper Denton was killed by Kevin Eves, now 39, who is now serving a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years.

He had caused Harper multiple injuries, including a fractured skull in at least three separate assaults, before smothering her at their home in Nightingale Court, Wixams near Bedford in June 2018.

A coroner said that Eves did not tell his new partner about a previous conviction for attacking a child, and police and other agencies "missed opportunities" to intervene as Eves moved from one area to another.

Previous convictions

In 2006 Eves, who then used the surname Forbes, was jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting a two-year-old boy in his care, while he was living in Bournemouth.

He had swung the child by the arms into a wall, causing a life-threatening skull fracture and a brain injury. Over a three-week period he also inflicting injuries similar to those suffered by Harper, an inquest at Ampthill was told.

After that conviction, a multi agency public protection arrangement (MAPPA) was put in place to ensure he did not have access to any children.

The senior coroner for Bedfordshire Emma Whitting said in her report today: “On release on licence on 15 July 2010 Kevin Eves was the same dangerous man (arguably more dangerous) that he had been at his criminal trial in 2006.

"Although his case was planned for a further MAPPA review following his transfer to London Probation Service there was no evidence before the inquest of any such review and or subsequent MAPPA meetings."

After his release from the Bournemouth sentence he came to the attention of the Met Police in 2012 and was the subject of two reports of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, named as G, said the coroner.

Both incidents involved strangulation - but the Met Police did not report these allegations to probation, said the coroner.

There were further reports of domestic violence against G in Croydon in December 2014.

The coroner said the Met Police had failed to investigate whether it was possible to bring further charges, or identify him as a person who still poses a risk of harm.

The force also did not apply for him to be the subject of a violent offender order which would have required him to notify the authorities of his whereabouts and relationships.

New partner did not know violent history

Eves was released from prison and met Harper’s mother Cherinea Denton on the internet and moved in with her in Bedfordshire. He kept the details of his conviction from her.

Ms Whitting said: “The deceased [baby Harper] was conceived without either her mother, Bedfordshire Police, or local healthcare professionals being aware of the continued risk he posed to her."

The coroner said: “A chance encounter by Bedfordshire Police on 30 November 2017 was a further missed opportunity for multi-agency safeguarding prior to her death."

The police had followed him to their address and officers were aware Harper’s mother was pregnant, but took no action.

Ms Whitting said: “The deceased was unlawfully killed by her father who had been previously convicted of violent offences against a two-year-old; failures by state agencies sufficiently to manage the continued high level of risk of his further offending contributed to her death."

After the coroner delivered her findings, Bedfordshire Police offered its condolences to Harper's family and said it would be learning from the recommendations.

Det Supt Zara Brown, head of public protection, said: “Before she was born, officers stopped Kevin Eves for routine traffic offences in November 2017. We now know that incident presented an opportunity for further referrals which may have helped to safeguard baby Harper the following year.“We will be taking forward the recommendations and learning identified through this inquest which will form part of our focus on identifying vulnerability and working closely with partner agencies to keep people safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know