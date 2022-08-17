A "violent thug" who assaulted his pregnant partner, threatened her with a knife, and sat on her stomach has been jailed.

James Bird, 26, had been drinking with the victim at the home of one of Bird’s family friends in Fenland on 7 May when they began to argue.

Bird, from Outwell, Norfolk, went on to assault and threaten to kill her.

On Friday at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for more than three years after admitting three counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and threatening a person with a knife in public.

Bird was sentenced to three years and six months in prison. He was also given a restraining order.

The court heard that after further arguments while drinking during the incident in May, Bird told the victim: "I will kill you, your mum, your dad, your brother, I will kill you all”.

Becoming aggressive, he picked up a knife from the kitchen and threatened the victim.

Bird smashed objects in the garden with a hammer, slapped and swore at his partner, pulled her hair and attempted to hit her with a garden fork.

He then turned on her other friends: pushing one to the ground, punching another in the face twice before punching the victim and dragging her by her hair.

During his rampage, Bird threw a brick through a car window and a gas canister towards the friends.

Bird sat on the victim’s stomach and began punching her again before forcing her into his car and driving to her home.

He continued to assault the victim by punching her repeatedly in the face and took a piece of wood and hit her across the legs.

Police arrived, forced entry and Bird was arrested after being red-dotted with a Taser.

The baby was un-harmed after the attack.

Det Con Stephanie Dunlop said: “Bird behaved like a violent thug and showed no care for his pregnant partner or the unborn baby which he knowingly put in harm’s way.

“He also showed no regard for any of his family friends.

“This could have been even more serious and I am pleased he has got a custodial sentence where hopefully he can reflect and learn from his reckless, stupid and dangerous actions.”

