Teenagers collecting A level results in the East of England have spoken about the nightmare of studying through the Covid pandemic.

The number of students getting top grades in this year's A levels has fallen, but is still higher than before the pandemic.

Figures for the East of England show 36.1% of students got A* or A this year, compared to 44.8% last year and 25.6% in 2019.

Students at Kingsthorpe College in Northampton said it had been a difficult sixth form experience but they were delighted to come through it and pick up their grades.

In the East Midlands, which covers Northamptonshire, the number getting top grades this year was 31.4% (2021: 41.3%; 2019: 21.0%).

Students celebrating their grades at Kingsthorpe College in Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

James Livesey, 18, from Norwich School, said getting his results was a huge weight off his shoulders.

The pupil, from Norwich, achieved an A* in computer science and As in physics and maths.

He said studying during the pandemic had been a "nightmare".

"Honestly, 2020 was just such a different kind of learning environment and everything and it did throw a spanner in the works," he said.

Grades in 2020 and 2021 were based on teachers' assessments, with this year marking a return to public exams.

Teenagers getting their results on Thursday did not sit GCSE exams because of Covid.

The overall pass rate was fractionally down on last year at 98.4% in Eastern England (2021: 99.4%; 2019: 97.6%).

Alex Sawyer, a student at Birchwood High School in Bishop's Stortford, said he had been nervous about the results but was relieved to find he had done well.

Alex Sawyer got four A* and is off to Oxford to study physics Credit: ITV Anglia

He exceeded his offer to study Physics at Oxford University by getting four A*s.

"It's brilliant, a relief almost," he said. "I checked UCAS this morning and saw I had achieved the offer but now it's just even better. I called my mum when I saw the offer and my grandad too."

Dr Chris Ingate, the principal of Birchwood High School said: "I think in the lead up to the exams they were a lot more anxious because they hadn't studied their GCSEs - and we saw that in their physical and mental health.

"But they all coped really well and today was a sense of euphoria and just that weight off people's shoulders as they opened their grades."

But as the cost of living crisis bites, more students are deciding not to take the conventional path into university but to opt for high level apprenticeships which will pay for their degree.

At University Technical College in Norwich, Hollie Mountain has turned down a place at Imperial College in favour of a Lab Science degree apprenticeship with Glaxo SmithKline.

Hollie, 18, from Great Yarmouth was predicted straight As - and got the grades she needed to progress to her apprenticeship.

Hollie Mountain from Great Yarmouth has turned down the traditional university path to take a high level apprenticeship instead Credit: ITV Anglia

She will get all her fees paid for and earn up to £22,000 a year during her four-year apprenticeship. At the end she has a guaranteed job offer.

She said: "It's just a better opportunity to dive straight into the world of work instead of starting at uni, doing four years and paying for the uni.

"At the point of deciding the cost of living crisis wasn't as big as it is now but I think very much the student debt was a big decider as well as having a salary as well.

"I think doing an apprenticeship is more suited to me and what I would like to do."

