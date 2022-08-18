A former mayor who was believed to be the longest-serving councillor in the country has died.

Charles Swift, who was 92, was first elected to the Peterborough North ward in 1954 when Sir Winston Churchill was still prime minister. He went on to lead the council, as well as serving as the mayor and deputy mayor of Peterborough.

Mr Swift served as a councillor for 62 years, before stepping down in 2016.

In 1972, he set aside 50 council houses in Peterborough for Ugandan refugees and worked "incredibly hard" to ensure they had employment opportunities upon arrival in the city.

Swift received threats from far-right groups as a result, but Peterborough now has a thriving Ugandan community.

In 1985, he was awarded an OBE for services to the public.Peterborough MP Paul Bristow tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the death of one of Peterborough’s favourite sons Charlie Swift.

"On top of the death of former mayor Pat Nash - we have lost two servants of our city. #proudofpeterborough"

