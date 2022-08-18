Two men who used a hammer and a knife in a vicious attack on a man and his pet dog have been jailed.

Ryan Gibson and Ciaran Lambert attacked the animal and its owner during a burglary at the man's home in Flitwick in Bedfordshire in May 2019.

The court was told neighbours raised the alarm when they heard breaking glass followed by screaming and shouting early one morning.

The victim was found seriously hurt at the bottom of stairs to his flat.

He had suffered a life-threatening wound to his chest but neighbours who went to help him said he was more concerned for his dog, who had been wounded twice by the intruders.

Gibson and Lambert were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison respectively, after being found guilty of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm.

The victim was able to give police the names of his attackers, and told them he thought the attack was linked to a "small debt".

Despite life-threatening chest wounds, the injured victim was able to provide Bedfordshire Police officers with the names of his attackers.

Later that morning, officers identified a car belonging to the attackers at a property in Farley Hill, Luton.Armed officers arrested Gibson and Lambert.

During a search, a number of bags of cannabis were discovered as well as a balaclava, similar to one the victim said had been worn by one of his attackers.

The victim and his dog both received emergency treatment and were able to survive their injuries.

During a two week trial in May, the jury heard one of the offenders filmed themselves callously bragging about the attack. They had also stolen items from the victim’s home.

Earlier this month at Luton Crown Court, Gibson, 31, of Farley Hill, Luton, was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated burglary, with an extended licence of three years on release. He will also serve a concurrent sentence of nine years for GBH with intent.

Lambert, 24, of Pleasant Place, Islington, was sentenced to eight years for aggravated burglary, to run concurrently with a six-year sentence for GBH with intent.

Following sentencing, Det Con Rebecca Crowley, who led the investigation, said: “The neighbours’ swift action in calling the ambulance ultimately saved the life of the victim and his dog.

“I am glad that two very violent men are now off the streets and they’re unable to hurt anyone else”.