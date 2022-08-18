A fire service said it dealt with more than 70 call-outs in the space of just three hours due to flash flooding.

Parts of Essex were hit by heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, which led to roads in some areas being submerged in water.

Essex Fire Service said that Chelmsford and Braintree were among the worst-affected places.

Many areas saw several inches of rain as intense thunderstorms swept through the county following the breakdown of the recent heatwave.

Many parts of the county saw several inches of rain. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Crews in Thaxted had to use an aqua vac to pump water out of houses, while some motorists were rescued after attempting to drive through flooded roads.

“Don’t risk driving through a flooded road, it takes less water than you think for a car to float and become out of control on the water. Instead turn around and find another route," Station Manager Pete Donovan said.

The fire service also confirmed that the heavy downpours affected shops and businesses in Halstead.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms for Essex has now been removed, with more settled conditions expected over the coming days.

