Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack on a straw stack in Suffolk.

The blaze at Stuston near Diss happened at 11pm on Tuesday in a field off Church Lane.

Police say the bales were set alight deliberately.

A fire crew from Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds were among those called to put out the flames and tweeted a picture of the fire.

Crews from Diss, Halesworth, Bungay, Stradbroke, Eye, and Debenham were also summoned to the burning stack.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or saw suspicious activity in the area, to come forward.

They said they were particularly interesting in tracing a man seen with a bicycle in the area who may be able to help with inquiries.