Police trying to identify a man found unconscious in the street have released a picture of him in the hope that the public can help.

The man was discovered by officers in Broadway Gardens in Peterborough last week in a serious condition.

He had no form of identification on him so police want help to solve the mystery of who he is.

They have also released a photo of his distinctive back tattoos to try to help someone identify him.

Police have released an image of a tattoo on the man's back Credit: Cambs Police

The man is currently being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, and police said he was in a serious condition.

Det Insp Justin Howard said: “We are really keen to hear from anyone who knows this man or who can help us identify him.

“The circumstances surrounding how he came to be unconscious are unclear and an investigation is ongoing. However, our aim at this time is to find out who he is and inform his family of his whereabouts.

“We have released an image of the man and his distinctive back tattoos to assist with our appeal.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police online or via 101 quoting reference 35/58858/22.

