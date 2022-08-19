Police are hunting ram-raiders who tried to steal a cashpoint from a Bedfordshire shop in the second attack of its kind in a week.

The raiders drove a digger into the McColls newsagents in the Market Place in Sandy just after midnight.

As police officers arrived a Ford Transit drove towards them, colliding with the passenger side of their car.

The suspects then fled in a black car, leaving the van behind.

Det Sgt Graham Williams from Bedfordshire Police said: “We believe this is linked to a similar incident at a convenience store in Blackthorn Place, Silsoe, in the early hours of last Friday morning [12 August], in which a white van and a black Range Rover were involved, and the ATM was taken.

"We are doing all we can to identify those responsible and I would urge anyone who has any information, or any mobile phone or CCTV footage on either incident, which will help us with our inquiries, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.