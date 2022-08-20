Play Brightcove video

Police are hunting for a group of ram-raiders who were caught ripping a cash machine out of a Bedfordshire shop last week.

Dramatic CCTV pictures show the gang pulling the ATM from the wall of the Silsoe store and loading it into a van.

Police say there have also been other incidents, including one in the early hours of Friday morning where the McColls in the Market Place in Sandy was targeted. On this occasion, they failed to escape with the machine.

As police officers arrived on the scene, a Ford Transit drove towards them, colliding with the passenger side of their car. The suspects then fled in a black car, leaving the van behind.

Detective Sergeant Graham Williams from Bedfordshire Police said: "We believe the latest attack is linked to a similar incident at a convenience store in Blackthorn Place, Silsoe, in the early hours of last Friday morning, in which a white van and a black Range Rover were involved, and the ATM was taken.

"We are doing all we can to identify those responsible and I would urge anyone who has any information, or any mobile phone or CCTV footage on either incident, which will help us with our inquiries, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.

