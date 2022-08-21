Forty firefighters tackled a blaze in farm buildings near Huntingdon.

Crews were called out to the village of Holme in Cambridgeshire yesterday lunchtime.

They were confronted by fierce flames which were consuming the building and had spread to surrounding grassland.

Reinforcements were called in as the fire sent thick black smoke over the surrounding area.

The fire was under control after two hours and some of the fire crews were able to leave the scene.

Crews remained at the scene dealing with small areas of fire and dampening down until around 9pm when the last crew left.