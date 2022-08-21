Cute kittens rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in Colchester garden drain
Two kittens were rescued after they got stuck in a garden drain in Colchester.
The inquisitive pair had been exploring the area in Colet Crescent when they disappeared into the hole on Friday afternoon.
Essex Fire sent their urban search and rescue team to help out.
They used a camera to try to find the pair and completed the rescue effort in under two hours.
The kittens were unharmed soon running around the garden again