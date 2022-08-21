Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in a busy residential area in Bedford yesterday.

Police were called just before 6.30pm to a reports of a stabbing in Palgrave Road.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly after.

His next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Last night officers arrested a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder.

They both remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We have so far made two arrests in connection with this incident and are carrying out numerous lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.

“This was a horrific incident that happened in the early evening in a busy residential area, and we are asking anyone who has any information to get it touch with us immediately.

”There will be increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents and a team of detectives will be completing local inquiries."