Thieves who tried to steal rail line cable caused nearly half a million pounds of damage and more than 60 hours in delays for passengers.

Detectives from the British Transport Police are investigating after an attempt to steal the cable from the Midland Mainline between Westoning and Flitwick in Bedfordshire.

It happened between 11pm on Friday, 12 August and 1.30am the following morning.

The thieves were unsuccessful but the damage caused has been estimated to cost £450,000.

The British Transport Police would like to speak to anyone in the Fletcher Blake and Westoning areas at the time who may have witnessed anything suspicious - in particular quad bikes nearby.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 762 August 12.

