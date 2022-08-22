The family of a murdered woman whose body was found in a country park have described her as "gentle, thoughtful and kind" and the "most loving mother."

Madison Wright, 30, from Basildon in Essex, disappeared on July 22 wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops.

A body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon just over a week later, and officers have now formally identified it as Ms Wright.

Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers, an Essex Police spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement released on Monday, her family said her death would leave a void that "will never be filled."

Ms Wright was first reported missing on July 22. Credit: Essex Police

“Madison was the most loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and soon to be aunt," the statement read.

“Throughout her life, Madison was a happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person.

"Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled. Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us. Her memory however will live on through her son whom we cherish dearly."

Officers have so far made five arrests in connection with the murder of Ms Wright.

Garry Bennett, 36, from Pitsea, has been charged with her murder and will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 23 September.

A 27-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both from Basildon, were also taken into custody.

Ms Wright's car was found four days after she went missing. Credit: Essex Police

Ms Wright's car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was discovered on 26 July, four days after her disappearance, in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Police also searched a medical centre, and as well as a nearby recycling centre.

Officers have insisted that the investigation remains ongoing and have appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage to get in touch with them.

