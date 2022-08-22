A horse has died, and a woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, following a crash on a busy A-road.

A black Range Rover and a red Renault Master Horsebox were involved in the collision on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk just before 4pm on Sunday.

Several fire and ambulance crews went sent to the scene and the road was shut for seven hours before eventually reopening shortly before 11pm.

The horse died at the scene, while the driver of the horsebox - a woman in her 40s - was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A man aged in his 20s, who was driving the Range Rover, was taken to the nearby James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

A female passenger, who was also traveling in his car, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward by contacting PC Callum Walchester on 101.

