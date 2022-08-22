A photographer has captured a mesmerising photo of the Milky Way galaxy from a popular beauty spot.

Philip Skourides took the picture at a beach in Suffolk on Saturday evening.

Mr Skourides managed to capture the image at Greyfriars Medieval Friary near Dunwich beach at a photography workshop.

The photograph shows the galaxy appearing luminescent in the night sky behind ghostly ruins, picked out in tones of turquoise and deep blue.

Mr Skourides said a lot of thought went into the image.

"I have planned this photo for months, clouds being the main problem," he said.

"It's more 'real' than a single exposure because I tracked the sky separately and then used Lightroom and Photoshop to composite this final image.

"The foreground is shot separately in x5 frames, light-painted and it was all shot on a long exposure."

