Tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal stabbing over the weekend in a Bedford street.

Flowers, cards and even a tea set of mugs and a Union Jack teapot were left in Palgrave Road, where a man died on Saturday.

Police were called just before 6.30pm to reports of a stabbing, and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he later died.

His family were told and continue to be supported by police.

Two people - a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes have been building up at the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police said they were "carrying out numerous lines of inquiry" into the death.

“This was a horrific incident that happened in the early evening in a busy residential area, and we are asking anyone who has any information to get it touch with us immediately," said Det Insp Richard Stott from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

”There will be increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents and a team of detectives will be completing local inquiries."