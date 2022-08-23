A fire that raged across a field was sparked by a squirrel chewing through high-voltage cables near a pylon, a fire service has revealed.

An area measuring 250m by 150m in a Bedfordshire village was left charred and blackened by the blaze, which broke out on Monday afternoon.

Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fields at Toddington Road in Westoning near Luton just after 4pm.

It took firefighters more than three hours to get the fire under control, and the fire service said it was brought under control by 7.24pm.

The fire took more than three hours to get under control, said the fire service. Credit: Biggleswade Community Fire Station

On its Facebook page, Biggleswade Community Fire Station wrote: "Another day and another field fire."

It added: "[It] was discovered a squirrel chewing through high voltage cables was the cause of the fire."

Fire services across the East of England have been battling regular field fires in the wake of the drought declared across many parts of the country.

The sustained lack of rain has left grass and plants dangerously dry, and gusty winds have spread the flames quickly over large areas.

Between 8 August and 15 August, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received 134 calls to fires in the open, compared to just 20 in the same period last year.

The service asked people not to use disposable barbecues or have bonfires during the dry weather.

