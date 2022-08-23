An annual "huge-scale" operation to weigh 10,000 animals at the UK's largest zoo has begun.

As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures great and small are having their statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of their health at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Beluki, a 26-year-old female one-horned rhinoceros was weighed on an industrial-sized weight scale.

Beluki the Greater one-horned rhinoceros pictured with his keeper Alex Simpson weighed in at 1755kg. Credit: Zoological Society of London

While the smallest inhabitants, such as its butterflies, or critically endangered desertas wolf spiders required sensitive equipment to weigh them accurately.

A Desertas wolf spider weighed in at 1.1g. Credit: Zoological Society of London

Newcomer aardvarks Nacho and Terry took part in the annual weigh-in for the first time since their arrival at the conservation Zoo.

Aardvarks Terry and Nacho, pictured with their keepers Angela Robinson and Harry Maskell weighed in at 52kg and 45kg. Credit: Zoological Society of London

Other first-timers to the weigh-in include three-month-old, endangered, Northern rockhopper penguin , Dobby, who hatched in May, and was hand-fed by dedicated keepers when her parents proved unable to look after her.

Northern rockhopper penguin chick named Dobby, pictured with his keeper Alex Johnson weighed in at 1.84kg Credit: Zoological Society of London

Endangered Asian elephant Ming Jung was coaxed across his mammoth scales - placed on the pathway between his bedroom and outdoor paddock - using his favourite healthy snacks.

The 14-year-old bull elephant clocked in at a healthy 4150kg. Credit: Zoological Society of London

The animals’ weights and measurements are recorded in a database called Zoological Information Management System , which helps zookeepers around the world compare information on thousands of endangered species.

Ring-tailed lemurs, named Daphne and Delilah pictured with their keeper Jane Storr weighed 2.8kg and 2.6kg Credit: Zoological Society of London

Head of zoological operations, Matthew Webb said: “All of our animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are weighed and measured regularly, but the annual weigh-in is an opportunity to review the information we’ve recorded, and ensure it is up-to-date and accurate.

“With so many animals with different personalities, the zookeepers have to come up with creative tactics to entice them onto the scales, from luring a 4150kg, endangered, Asian elephant like Ming Jung onto the scales in exchange for his favourite veggies, to encouraging a ring-tailed lemur to bounce onto the scales for a juicy, sweet pepper.”