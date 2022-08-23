A man has been charged with murder after a street stabbing at the weekend.

Police were called called just before 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Palgrave Road in Bedford.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Bedfordshire Police say Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, was arrested on Saturday and later charged with murder.

Saurini was remanded in custody after appearing at Luton Magistrates Court. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded into custody.

A further hearing will be held at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

A woman in her 40s, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been released with no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know