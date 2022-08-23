A murder investigation has been launched by police after a man who was assaulted at the weekend died in hospital.

The 18-year-old was punched several times in Northampton at about 4.30pm on Saturday, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that he had died on Monday afternoon and their inquiry had now turned into a murder investigation.

Three arrests have been made - a 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries, and an 18-year-old man, who remains in police custody.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public, but extra patrols have been put on in Northampton town centre.

The attack happened on Market Square at its junction with Abington Street.

Det Insp Simon Barnes from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “This is such a terrible loss of a young life. At only 18, the victim had his whole life ahead of him and our thoughts are with his family, partner and friends at this awful time.

“Since this incident took place on Saturday, a team of detectives have been working on the case and the investigation continues to progress well.

“However, I would still ask anyone who witnessed what happened and who has not yet been in touch, to contact us."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

