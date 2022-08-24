A total of 18 baby rabbits were found abandoned in cardboard boxes - in what RSPCA inspectors said was a sign of how pet-owners are struggling with rising bills.

The tiny bunnies were found in two cardboard boxes by Canvey Lake in Essex, by a member of the public on 3 August who took them home and called the RSPCA.

They were all around four to six weeks old when they were found and when checked by a vet they did not have any health problems.

Inspector Sian Ridley said: “I'm keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these rabbits in such an irresponsible way.

"They were so young and vulnerable.

“Sadly, rabbits are becoming an increasing problem across the RSPCA as we are seeing more and more coming into our care, many as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Thankfully all of the baby bunnies were healthy after being checked by vets. Credit: RSPCA

"Times are tough at the moment but please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.

“We would really urge people to do their research before taking on a pet and also to make sure you get your pet neutered at an early opportunity to prevent unwanted litters of animals."

She added that the rabbits would be neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being found new homes.

The RSPCA is urging anyone with information to get in touch. Credit: RSPCA

The rabbits have been named alphabetically and are called Alfie, Benji, Coco, Delilah, Eddie, Frankie, Gladiator, Hattie, Iris, Jenny, Kevin, Louis, Milo, Neil, Ottilie, Patrick, Quinton and Rita.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeal line confidentially on 0300 123 8018.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...