A football fan has been banned from every stadium in the country after an attack on a rival fan left his victim with a bleed on his brain.

The attack took place after a game between Peterborough United and Fulham last November. The match was supposed to mark Remembrance Day.

Peterborough fan Max Wyld, 18, was walking away from the London Road stadium after watching his side lose 1-0 to the Londoners.

Wyld said that while walkng along Bridge Street a bottle was thrown at him. He threw a single punch at the 51-year-old victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for a bleed on is brain, injuries to his hand and a broken nose. Police say his injuries have taken months to heal.

Wyld ran off but was later identified on CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Badger Close, Yaxley.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to the victim, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), after admitting assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent at a previous hearing.

He has also been made subject of a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO) prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time. He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

The area of the city where Wyld will be prevented from entering on match days. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The order specifies:

In the United Kingdom, he is banned from entering any premises for the purpose of attending a football match

Outside the United Kingdom, he must report to a police station according to instructions that will be notified to the defendant by the Football Banning Orders Authority

He must surrender any travel authorisation document (passport, identity card, or any other form of travel authorisation) in his name according to instructions notified by the Football Banning Orders Authority

On the day when Peterborough United is playing a regulated football match at The Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, in the period between four hours prior to the scheduled kick-off time and three hours after the conclusion of the match, must not enter or remain in any area inside a boundary as defined on an exclusion map area.

On the day when Peterborough United is playing in an away fixture, to not approach within two miles radius of the stadium where the game is taking place, in the period between four hours prior to the scheduled kick-off time and three hours after the conclusion of the match

Any breach of the order may be punished with imprisonment, a fine or both.

Detective Constable Claire Atkinson, who investigated, said: “While Wyld has shown remorse for his actions, it just goes to show how one punch can have such a detrimental impact on so many people’s lives – it is not worth it.

“Wyld is extremely lucky he was not facing more serious charges as we know sadly one punch can end someone’s life.”

A Peterborough United Safety Officer said: “Peterborough United fully support a proactive approach to Football Banning Orders and will continue to support the authorities with banning applications.

“The joint objective of reducing football-related crime and disorder, aimed at a small minority who wish to cause disruption, is vitally important as we continue to focus on improving the match day experience for the majority.”