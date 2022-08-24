The family of a man who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to him as " loving, caring boy" whose loss has "left a big hole in our hearts".

Kameron Campbell, 26, died on Saturday after being taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called just before 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Palgrave Road in Bedford.

In a tribute to him, his father said: “You have left a big hole in our hearts; we will miss your cheekiness. RIP, we will always love you from Mama, Dad and family.”

His mother said: “He was a loving, caring boy and would help anyone. He was loved and will be missed, our hearts are shattered. Love Mum, your sisters and Nan.”

Tributes have been building up at the scene where Mr Campbell was found, with flowers, cards and a tea set left by friends and family.

An investigation was launched by Bedfordshire Police and a man has been charged with murder.

Saurini was remanded in custody after appearing at Luton Magistrates Court. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, was remanded in custody by magistrates on Tuesday ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

A woman in her 40s, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been released with no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know