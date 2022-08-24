A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who died two days after being punched in an attack.

Kyle Ghanie, 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault at Abington Street in Northampton on Saturday 20 August.

Police said he had been "punched a number of times". He died on Monday.

Three people were arrested at the time of the attack - including a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

Following the Mr Ghanie's death, police launched a murder investigation and an 18-year-old man has now been charged with murder.

Braydon Phillips, of Park Road, Irthlingborough, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp Simon Barnes, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case so far but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn't yet made contact to please do so."

